How TAIPA is ensuring that telecom towers, infrastructure, don’t fail

To ensure continuity of telecom services during the lockdown period, the Tower & Infrastructure Providers Association (TAIPA) has formed a special task force to oversee the operational preparedness across the country.

The region-wise task force (North, South, East and West) focuses on issuance of orders from enforcement agencies, movement of telecom personnel, procedure and format to get passes. At some places, TAIPA officials were the nodal officers for issuance of passes for the telecom industry, TAIPA Director-General, TR Dua, told BusinessLine.

TAIPA, as early as March 18, had also asked the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to write to Chief Secretaries of all States and ensure movement of telecom field engineers. This is required for maintaining telecom sites, ensuring power and diesel supplies across the States.

Data consumption up

Due to the ‘work from home’ policy for both public and private employees following the Covid-19 outbreak, there has been a 30 per cent rise in data consumption and this will continue during the lockdown period. Certain metropolitan cities such as Hyderabad and Bengaluru have posted 70 per cent rise in cellular network data consumption since the lockdown came into efect.

“Telecom comes under essential services and based on our letter, DoT had issued circular to all the State chief secretaries to ensure movement of telecom personnel, diesel supply and grid power on priority. Under National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Act, telecom services were exempted. This also formed the basis of subsequent State orders. As a result, all the States, while issuing lockdown orders, exempted telecom services from restrictions,” Dua said.

India has about 5.93-lakh telecom towers, with an on-roll manpower in the ratio of one person per 100 towers. However, the off-roll manpoweron the books of infrastructure provider vendors, is at one person per 10 towers.

“Initially, there were issues in getting passes for the telecom personnel in some States such as Punjab, Haryana and Delhi. In such situations, the State units have been taking help from the State-level nodal officer. We have represented industry concerns in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and North East,” he added.