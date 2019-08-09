How tech advancements will impact our lives? Here are Huawei’s 10 predictions

Hyderabad, August 9 Soon, the information that you seek will come searching for you instead of you going around search engines and other places to find answers.

Chinese tech giant Huawei predicts that the days of zero search are not far off, with data-driven and sensor-equipped appliances and devices begin anticipating our needs. Information will find us, the Chinese firm said in its future predictions for 2025.

The company released its Global Industry Vision (GIV) report today, giving a forecast on how artificial intelligence, home robots, network technologies, 5G, machine learning and digital technologies would change the way we work and live by 2025.

Drawing from its own quantitative data and real-world use cases of how intelligent technology is permeating every industry, Huawei listed out 10 mega-trends that would define our lives and work place. “We’re seeing rapid changes to life, work and society as every industry adopts AI, 5G, cloud computing, and other emerging technologies,” Kevin Zhang of Huawei (ICT Infrastructure) said.

Top trends

1) Living with Bots: Advances in material science, perceptual artificial intelligence and network technologies are powering the uptake of robotics in a variety of home and personal scenarios. Huawei predicts a 14 per cent global penetration rate of home robots.

2) Super Sight: The convergence of 5G, Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality, machine learning and other emerging technologies will let us see beyond distance, distortion, surface and history. The report predicts that the percentage of companies using AR/VR will increase to 10 per cent.

3) Zero Search: As data-driven and sensor-equipped appliances and devices begin anticipating our needs, information will find us. Future searches will be button-free, personal social networks will be created effortlessly and industry will benefit from ‘zero-search maintenance’. GIV predicts that 90 per cent of smart device owners will use intelligent personal assistants.

4) Tailored Streets: Intelligent transport systems will connect people, vehicles and infrastructure, creating zero congestion, rapid emergency response and other functions that will make life smoother. The report predicts that 15 per cent of vehicles will have cellular vehicle-to-everything technology.

5) Working with Bots: Already transforming many industries, smart automation will take on more hazardous, repetitive and high-precision tasks — a boon for safety and productivity. The report predicts that there will be 103 robots in industry for every 10,000 employees.

6) Augmented Creativity: Cloud AI will cut the cost and the barrier of entry to scientific experimentation, innovation and art, thus, opening a goldmine of creative potential that is available to all. The report predicts that 97 per cent of large companies will have deployed AI.

7) Frictionless Communication: AI and big data analytics will create seamless communication between companies and customers, and break down language barriers. Accuracy, understanding and trust will underpin communication. The GIV predicts that enterprises will fully use of 86 per cent of the data they produce.

8) Symbiotic Economy: Companies across the world are adopting digital tech and smart applications on unified access platforms. The report predicts that companies will be using cloud technology and 85 per cent of business applications will be cloud-based.

9) 5G’s rapid rollout: The GIV predicts that 58 per cent of the world's population will have access to 5G.

10) Global Digital Governance: Advancements in digital tech must be balanced by shared data standards and principles for data use. The annual volume of global data will reach 180 ZB (1 ZB = 1 trillion GB).