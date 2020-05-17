How tech can help in Covid survelliance, treatment

Water carriers turn ‘waterpreneurs’
Rural women in Telangana are spearheading a revolution led by the ‘water aunties’
Vera Smart Healthcare, a Hyderabad-based start-up, has launched Traveller Tracking System (TTS), an IT-based solution, which will help collate all relevant information regarding travel history and symptoms and geotag it to passengers.
“It gathers one’s travel history, symptoms, positive contacts, if any, home address, and all these data points are geotagged. This will be shared with officials and the police to put the passengers on home quarantine if no symptoms are found,” Dharma Teja Nukarapu, founder and CEO of Vera Smart HealthCare, said.
“If symptoms are found, they will be sent to hospitals,” he added.
“The TTS was introduced at the Secunderabad Railway Station early this week. The passengers arriving at the station are being screened for travel history and symptoms,” he said.
The solution will be installed at all border entry points. The company recently introduced ‘iMASQ’ (Intelligent Monitoring Analysis Services Quarantine), an artificial intelligence-based solution, for Covid-19 surveillance in containment zones.
Deploying this solution, Vera launched the iMASQ Hybrid Healthcare service on Wheels in Telangana to deal with Covid-19 quarantine services.
“The multi-purpose AI unit comprises a swab collection facility and a quarantine bed. It provides remote consultation and monitoring service,” he said.
With two on-site doctors, two nurses, two pharmacists, four health workers, each unit can cover a population of 3,000 – 10,000 houses a day.
“Up to 100 virtual doctors will be on standby to take care of the needs of containment zones,” he said.
