How to determine unique mobile subscriber base?

A one-woman army that waged a battle for empathy
Alka Gujnal has ensured that destitute sex workers are treated with dignity
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) is mulling ways to arrive at a mechanism to determine the ‘unique mobile subscriber base’ in the country, according to a senior official.
The latest Trai data pegs India’s total wireless subscriber base at 1,161.8 million as on March 31, 2019, while the wireless teledensity stands at 88.46.
This subscriber number, however, does not give the exact picture of those connected or unconnected as it takes into account multiple SIMs and phone connections.
The official, who did not wish to be named, noted that the whole idea is to identify the number of people who are unconnected, and added that the exercise would culminate in finding ways to determine the ‘unique’ subscribers or those connected.
“Today, the subscriber base is counted based on the number of SIMs issued, but one subscriber may have multiple SIMs. We are mulling ways to determine correctly the number of people who are actually connected or unique subscribers, and it is a complex issue,” the official added.
Alka Gujnal has ensured that destitute sex workers are treated with dignity
A new app, Good Vibes, introduces the deaf-blind to a tactile language that could transform their lives
Project Apple Unnati helps Uttarakhand farmers grow the fruit as a creeper
Earnings growth for India Inc, which has been on first gear in recent times, is all set to receive a boost ...
The key benchmark indices gained sharply last week, breaking important hurdles
Side-pockets in debt funds allow bad bonds to be separated from good ones
SBI (₹301.7)SBI began the week marginally lower at ₹288.2 compared with the previous week close of ₹291.7. The ...
On World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at how caregivers cope with the loss of memory in their loved ones
A number of recent films headlined by B-Town stars reveals an awareness of mental health issues such as ...
Towns and cities are vying for the coveted Geographical Indication or GI tag for a range of items. They hope ...
The winner of two Michelin stars, Anupam Banerjee’s itchy feet and creative hands have helped him script a ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
Please Email the Editor