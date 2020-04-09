How to recharge your prepaid mobile connection during a lockdown

If you have a prepaid mobile and are unable to recharge as most of the recharge outlets are closed, don’t lose hope.

First, only most of the shops are closed. There are grocery and medical shops that are open that also offer recharge for almost all mobile operators.

Operators like Airtel have tied up with pharmacy chains like Apollo. But as many of the tie-ups are at the franchisee level, not all pharmacy chain outlets may offer this.

You can use the website of the respective operators to recharge.

a. For Vodafone: https://www.vodafone.in/prepaid/online-mobile-recharge

b. For Airtel: https://www.airtel.in/prepaid-recharge/?icid=header_new

c. For Jio: https://www.jio.com/JioApp/index.html

d. For BSNL: https://portal2.bsnl.in/myportal/quickrecharge.do

All mobile operators have their own apps. It is a breeze to recharge using them.

You can always recharge from apps like Paytm, PhonePe, Google Pay or any other UPI apps like BHIM.

If you don’t have a low-end mobile, you can ask your friends and relative who have them and the apps installed.

If you are not comfortable using online payment options or websites, you can go to the neighbourhood ATM. Most ATMs have the recharge facility as the banks have tied up with the mobile operators.

If you don’t have a smartphone, you can still recharge through SMS

For Airtel:

ICICI Bank:

SMS to 9222208888

SMS format: MTOPUP<space>AIRTEL<space>10 digit Mob No<space>Amount<space>Last 6 digits of Bank Account

Axis Bank:

SMS to 9717000002 / 5676782 : MOBILE<space>10 digit Mobile No<space>AIRTEL<space>Amount<space>Last 6 digits of Bank Acc

For Vodafone:

SBI : SMS to 9223440000

SMS Format: Stopup<space>Userid<space>MPIN<space>VODAFONE/IDEA<space>10 digit Mob No<space>Amount

ICICI Bank:

SMS to 9222208888 : MTOPUP<space>IDEA/VODAFONE<space>10 digit Mob No<space>Amount<space>Last 6 digits of Bank Acc

Axis Bank: SMS to 9717000002 / 5676782 : MOBILE<space>10 digit Mob No<space>Idea/Vodafone<space>Amount<space>Last 6 digits of Bank Acc

Kotak Bank : SMS to 9971056767 / 5676788 : REC<space>10 digit Mob No<space> VODAFONE/IDEA<space>Amount<space>Last 4 digits of Bank Acc

IndusInd Bank : SMS to 9212299955: MOB<space>10 digit Mob No<space> VODAFONE/IDEA<space>Amount<space>Last 4 digits of Debit card

Quick Recharge through SMS and Missed call

HDFC Bank : SMS and Call to 7308080808

1st Step SMS: ACT<space> VODAFONE/IDEA<space>Last 5 digits of Bank Acc

2nd Step SMS: FAV<space>98XXXXXXXX<space>Amount

Confirm your recharge by giving a call

3rd Step: Give missed call to 7308080808

For JIO:

ICICI Bank:

SMS to 9222208888

SMS format: MTOPUP<space>JIO<space>10 digit Mob No<space>Amount<space>Last 6 digits of Bank Account

Axis Bank:

SMS to 9717000002 / 5676782 : MOBILE<space>10 digit Mobile No<space>JIO<space>Amount<space>Last 6 digits of Bank Acc