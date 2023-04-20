What if I say that there is no need of having a diary or download Splitwise to maintain your bills.
Now, one can simply manage their bills in Google Pay with Splitbills feature. Follow the below steps to do it.
Also Read: ADIF wants Google to put on hold its new Google Play payments policy.
Split bills in Google Pay
- Open Google Pay.
- Click on an existing group chat and select Split an expense.
- Enter the amount of the bill and what is it about.
- Select the members you want to split with.
- Then send a request.
- You can also send reminder to the participants in the group.
Also Read:The case against Google ‘Lagaan’.