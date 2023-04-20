What if I say that there is no need of having a diary or download Splitwise to maintain your bills.

Now, one can simply manage their bills in Google Pay with Splitbills feature. Follow the below steps to do it.

Split bills in Google Pay
  • Open Google Pay.
  • Click on an existing group chat and select Split an expense.
  • Enter the amount of the bill and what is it about.
  • Select the members you want to split with.
  • Then send a request.
  • You can also send reminder to the participants in the group.

