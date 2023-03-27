The income Tax Department has issued a deadline of March 31 to link PAN and Aadhaar cards. At this time, when people are busy with the linking process, there might be some overlooked issues with the Aadhaar card. Here’s how one can file an Aadhaar-related complaint with UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India).

Also read: Income Tax: Things to do before March 31

File Aadhaar related complaint

Visit the UIDAI online portal.

Scroll down to Get Aadhaar, and click on Download Aadhaar.

Next, click on File a complaint.

Fill up the required details to proceed. Enter the captcha to proceed further.

Once submitted, your complaint will be lodged against Aadhaar.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit