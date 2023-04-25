DigiLocker, an initiative under the Digital India mission, launched in 2015, is a cloud document storage wallet developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

A DigiLocker account would help individuals to have e-documents handy, such as UAN, Pension Payment Order, Scheme Certificate, and ABHA health account.

Users can also upload documents and add nominees to their DigiLocker accounts. Individuals will have to have an Aadhaar number to set up a DigiLocker account.

Having a DigiLocker account would make it simple for individuals to share or download their Aadhaar copy online.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to download and share your Aadhaar card using the DigiLocker app to your WhatsApp contacts or mail.

Steps to share Aadhaar copy using DigiLocker

Step 1: Open the DigiLocker app.

Step 2: Ensure that you have linked your Aadhaar to your DigiLocker account. (Here's how to link PAN, Aadhaar to DigiLocker).

Step 3: Head to the "issued documents" tab.

Issued documents in DigiLocker app

Step 4: Click on "Aadhaar card" from the list. ( Note : Only documents that are linked or stored to your DigiLocker account will be displayed under this head.)

Step 5: Your Aadhaar card will be displayed on the screen. Click on the share icon at the bottom.

Step 6: You can choose the medium in which you want to share the Aadhaar card such as WhatsApp and Gmail. The document will be shared in image format.