Amazon has introduced a new male voice for Alexa users in India. It will let users switch between Alexa’s original voice and a new male voice.

According to Amazon, users will be able to respond to queries in both English and Hindi. Users can change the voice commands by saying, “Alexa, change your voice” on their Amazon Echo device.

Users can also use ‘wake words’, including Alexa, Echo, and Amazon to ask questions.

How to switch Alexa app:

Step 1: Open the Alexa app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Tap the devices tab.

Step 3: Click on the name of the device from the favourites section.

Step 4: Tap the gear icon to access the individual device's settings.

Step 5: Now, scroll down to the general section and select Alexa's voice option.

Step 6: Choose the voice.

