Amazon users can secure their accounts, restrict access to others, and change or reset passwords if they come across any suspicious sign-in activity. The e-commerce website alerts users about unusual sign-in attempts.

Amazon has been in news in the recent times, which has seized and disposed of more than 6 million counterfeit items in 2022, according to Amazon’s third annual Brand Protection Report.

Steps to change Amazon account password

Step 1: Open the Amazon app.

Step 2: Head to the account settings.

Step 3: Click on ‘Login & Security.’

Step 4: Enter the verification code.

Step 5: Click to edit your password.

Step 6: Enter your current and new passwords.

Step 7: Save the changes.

