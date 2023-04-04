Amazon users can secure their accounts, restrict access to others, and change or reset passwords if they come across any suspicious sign-in activity. The e-commerce website alerts users about unusual sign-in attempts.
Amazon has been in news in the recent times, which has seized and disposed of more than 6 million counterfeit items in 2022, according to Amazon’s third annual Brand Protection Report.
Steps to change Amazon account password
Step 1: Open the Amazon app.
Step 2: Head to the account settings.
Step 3: Click on ‘Login & Security.’
Step 4: Enter the verification code.
Step 5: Click to edit your password.
Step 6: Enter your current and new passwords.
Step 7: Save the changes.
