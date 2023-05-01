Amazon Pay digital wallet allows individuals to add money to their accounts and use the same to make digital payments and transfers. One could use the wallet to purchase on Amazon and recharge or pay utility bills via Amazon Pay account.

The application, accessible on both Android and iOS, allows users to make money transfers (Amazon Pay balance) to a UPI ID. Note: Individuals can also transfer money to their own UPI ID.

Steps to send money from Amazon Pay wallet to UPI ID

Step 1: Head to the Amazon Pay section within the Amazon app.

Step 2: Click on ‘send money’ from the list of options.

Step 3: Click on “to UPI ID”.

Step 4: Enter the UPI ID to which you want to send money and proceed to verify.

Step 5: Enter the value and complete the procedure.

