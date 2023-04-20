Amazon Prime Video has launched a new accessibility feature called ‘dialogue boost’ for users to increase the volume of dialogues without increasing background music and effects. The feature is initially launched on select Amazon Originals worldwide.

The platform received a Netflix-like redesign in July 2022.

“Our library of captioned and audio-described content continues to grow, and by leveraging our technological capabilities to create industry-first innovations like Dialogue Boost, we are taking another step to create a more accessible streaming experience,” said Raf Soltanovich, VP of Technology at Prime Video and Amazon Studios.

Also read: How Amazon lets you reschedule product delivery date and time

AI-approach & feature availability

The company stated that the feature uses an AI-based approach to enhance the portions of spoken dialogue, instead of a general amplification at the center channel in a home theater system. The feature is available across all devices that support the Prime Video experience. Users can choose between different levels of dialogue boost based on their preference.

The Amazon Originals that currently support dialogue boost include Tom Clancy’s ‘Jack Ryan’, ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’, ‘Harlem’, and movies including ‘The Big Sick’, ‘Beautiful Boy’, and ‘Being the Ricardos.’

Also read: How to change Amazon account password

How to use dialogue boost feature

Step 1: Open the movie/ series you want to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Open the movie/ series you want to watch on Amazon Prime Video. Step 2: Head to the audio and subtitles menu of that particular video.

Head to the audio and subtitles menu of that particular video. Step 3: Click on “English Dialogue Boost: Medium” or “English Dialogue Boost: High.”

Also read: How to host Amazon Watch Party