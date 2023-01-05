Ever wanted to add a music of your choice from any music app to a video on your iPhone? What if you are told that there is an easy way out to do this.

In iPhone, whenever one tries to shoot a video with the background music playing at the moment, the music automatically stops. Here are a few steps by which one can add music and shoot a video at the same time.

Add background music to your video

Play the music you want to add in the background of your video.

Open the Camera app, select Photo mode.

Tap and hold the shutter button to start recording video.

Slide the shutter button to the far right to keep recording without interruption.

To end the video recording, tap the stop button below the viewfinder.

