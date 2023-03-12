Ayushman Bharat yojna, by the Indian Government, is a public health insurance for the countrymen. With the help of Ayushman Bharat, people can avail multiple health benefits like search for hospitals, and more.

Here’s a step-wise guide on how to go about Ayushman Bharat when looking for a hospital.

Find hospitals on the go

Visit the official site of Ayushman Bharat .

. On the above panel, click on Find Hospital.

On the next page, fill up the required details along with the captcha.

Click on Search to get a list of hospitals around you.