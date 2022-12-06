DigiLocker is a secure cloud-based platform to store, share and verify documents and certificates.
Individuals can set up their DigiLocker account and keep their identity documents at hand. The application allows users to add a nominee to their account.
Here’s how you can do it:
Step 1: Login to your DigiLocker account.
Step 2: Go to the menu and choose the nominee option.
Step 3: Click to add nominee.
Also read: How to generate Aadhaar VID
Step 4: Enter the details required and click to submit.
Step 5: Enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number and click to submit.
Upon verification, nominee will be successfully added to your DigiLocker account.
Also read: How to check Aadhaar update status