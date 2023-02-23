The Ministry of Labour and Employment launched the e-Shram portal in August 2021, a national database of unorganised workers seeded with Aadhaar. According to the Ministry, it is the first-ever national database of unorganised workers, including migrant workers, construction workers, gig and platform workers.

Around 28,60,20,000 e-Shram cards were issued by the labour ministry, as per the update on the e-Shram portal. The ministry envisages providing benefits of various social welfare schemes to the unorganised workers registered on the e-Shram portal

Benefits of registering with e-Shram

The ministry aims to improve the implementation efficiency of social security services for unorganised workers and increase the probability of social security and welfare benefits offered by the labour and other ministries.

The registered workers will also benefit from the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-Dhan Yojana (PM-SYM) and the National Pension Scheme for Traders (NPS-Traders) Pension Schemes.

As per reports, workers with e-Shram cards are eligible for ₹2 lakh accidental insurance cover under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana.

Who can apply?

Any worker in the unemployed sector, including home-based workers, self-employed, or wage workers, can register. However, workers in an organised sector who are not members of EPFO or ESIC can also apply. Those workers should be aged between 15 and 59 years.

How to register and obtain e-Shram card

The details required to register on the e-Shram portal include the employee’s Aadhaar number, mobile number linked with Aadhaar, and bank account.

Step 1: Go to the e-Shram portal.

Step 2: Click on the ‘register on e-Shram’ option appearing in the right corner of the home page.

Step 3: Now, enter the mobile number, and confirm if you are not a member of EPFO or ESIC.

Step 4: Enter the captcha and proceed to receive an OTP.

Step 5: Enter the OTP and continue to fill out the application form. You may be required to enter your Aadhaar number.

Step 6: Once the registration is complete, the e-Shram card will be displayed on the screen. The card will bear a 12-digit UAN number.

Step 7: Download the same on your device.

Note: You may be required to pay ₹20 for modifying any information on the card. There is no fee for self-registration on the portal.

The portal will store details, including name, occupation, address, occupation, educational qualification, skill, and family particulars of registered employees.

