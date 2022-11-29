Logging on to your EPF account through the EPFO (Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation) portal to check your PF balance could be a gargantuan task.

In view of this, EPFO allows members to receive information regarding their PF balance and KYC details through an SMS or a missed call to its toll-free number.

Members need not mention their UAN number while using these services.

Also read: How to file EPF e-nomination

Know how to check EPF balance via SMS

Step 1: Ensure that your mobile number is linked to the Universal Account Number (UAN). The UAN should also be linked with Aadhaar, PAN, and a bank account.

Step 2: Send a text message saying ‘EPFOHO UAN ENG’ to 7738299899.

Note that the last three letters indicate the preferred language. According to reports, users can choose a total of ten languages which include English, Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Bengali, Kannada, Punjabi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Gujarati

Also read: How to reset UAN password?

Step 3: You will now receive your last PF contribution, PF balance, and available KYC (Know Your Customer) information as an SMS from the EPFO.

If your Aadhaar, PAN, and bank details are unavailable, the EPFO will ask you to register the KYC through your employer to receive contribution details and other services.

Also read: How to find your UAN?

Know how to check EPF balance via missed call

You can also get to know your PF balance by giving a missed call to 011 - 22901406 from the UAN registered mobile number. You will receive an SMS providing details of your PF balance.

Also read: How to withdraw PF amount online

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit