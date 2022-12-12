Step 1: Go to the EPFO Member e-SEWA website.
Step 2: Log in to your account with your UAN credentials.
Step 3: Select ‘e-nomination’ under the manage tab.
Step 4: Proceed to change or add your family declaration.
Step 5: Enter the details of the nominees.
Also read: How to update mobile number or email in EPF account
Step 6: Click on the ‘save family details’ option.
Step 7: Scroll down to nomination details to declare the share of the nominees.
Step 8: Save EPS nomination.
Step 9: Now, click on e-sign to generate Aadhaar-linked OTP.
Step 10: Submit the nomination after OTP verification.
Also read: Here’s how to check your PF balance via SMS, missed call