Step 1: Go to the EPFO Member e-SEWA website.

Step 2: Log in to your account with your UAN credentials.

Step 3: Select ‘e-nomination’ under the manage tab.

To change or add nominees to EPF

Step 4: Proceed to change or add your family declaration.

Step 5: Enter the details of the nominees.

Also read: How to update mobile number or email in EPF account

Step 6: Click on the ‘save family details’ option.

Step 7: Scroll down to nomination details to declare the share of the nominees.

Step 8: Save EPS nomination.

Step 9: Now, click on e-sign to generate Aadhaar-linked OTP.

Step 10: Submit the nomination after OTP verification.

Also read: Here’s how to check your PF balance via SMS, missed call

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit