Employees can raise claims to withdraw their provident fund money using the UMANG app on their phones. The application, available on Android and iOS, provides easy access to State and Central government services, such as Aadhaar, National Pension Scheme (NPS), the ABHA health scheme, and the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF).

UMANG provides a string of services related to the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation. Individuals can check EPF claim status, perform UAN activation, and also access pensioner and employer services.

Steps to raise EPF claim on UMANG

Step 1: Head to the UMANG application

Step 2: Enter to search “EPFO” services.

Step 3: Click on the “raise claim” option from the list of EPFO services.

Step 4: Enter your UAN number and perform the OTP verification using the registered mobile number.

Step 5: Select the type of withdrawal and proceed to submit.

You will receive an acknowledgment slip or a claim reference number to track the claim/ withdrawal status in the future.