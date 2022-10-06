Have you forgotten your UAN password? UAN credentials will provide online access to EPF members to track their account balance. The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation — EPFO — allows an account holder to reset/update the UAN password.

Step 1: Go to the EPFO Member e-SEWA website.

Log in to your EPF account

Step 2: The login page will appear. Now, click ‘Forgot Password’ below the UAN and captcha verification tab on the right side.

Enter the UAN number

Step 3: Another window opens and you will be asked to enter the UAN number. and the captcha code.

Step 4: Enter your name, date of birth and gender and click verify.

Enter the details

Step 5: After KYC verification, an OTP will be sent to the mobile number entered.

Step 6: Once the OTP is verified, you will be able to set a new UAN password.

Members will be able to update or change the UAN password while logged in to an EPF account. A ‘change password’ option will appear under the ‘account’ menu.