The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has issued a clarification concerning the eligibility criteria for higher pensions. Here’s what you should know:
Who are eligible for higher pension?
- EPS members who as employees contributed salary exceeding the then prevalent wage ceiling of ₹5,000 or ₹6,500.
- Members who exercised a joint option under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) of the pre-amendment scheme while being members of EPS-95.
- Members whose exercise of such an option was rejected by EPFO.
Also read: How to activate EPF UAN online
How to apply?
As per reports, eligible pensioners can visit their concerned regional EPFO office with a duly filled-in application form and specified documents to apply for a higher pension.
In case of a share requiring adjustment from the provident fund to the pension fund and if any, re-deposit to the fund, the explicit consent of the pensioner will be given in the application form, CNBC reported.
Also read: EPFO implements Supreme Court order, gives option for higher pension to eligible subscribers