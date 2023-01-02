The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has issued a clarification concerning the eligibility criteria for higher pensions. Here’s what you should know:

Who are eligible for higher pension?

EPS members who as employees contributed salary exceeding the then prevalent wage ceiling of ₹5,000 or ₹6,500.

Members who exercised a joint option under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) of the pre-amendment scheme while being members of EPS-95.

Members whose exercise of such an option was rejected by EPFO.

How to apply?

As per reports, eligible pensioners can visit their concerned regional EPFO office with a duly filled-in application form and specified documents to apply for a higher pension.

In case of a share requiring adjustment from the provident fund to the pension fund and if any, re-deposit to the fund, the explicit consent of the pensioner will be given in the application form, CNBC reported.

