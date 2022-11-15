Employees can check their PF claims made to withdraw funds from their accounts through the Employee’s Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) portal.

Step 1: Go to the EPFO portal.

Step 2: Select ‘employees’ under the services tab.

Also read: Know how to withdraw PF amount online

Step 3: Select ‘know your claim status’ under the list of services.

Step 4: You will be redirected to the passbook portal. Enter your login credentials — UAN, password, and captcha.

Step 5: Now, click on the ‘view claim status’ option to see details.

Also read: 6 simple steps to update KYC for your EPF account