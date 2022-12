Step 1: Go to the EPFO Member e-SEWA website.

Step 2: Log in to your account with your UAN credentials.

Step 3: Go to the view tab and select ‘UAN Card’ from the drop-down menu.

Step 4: Your UAN card will now appear on the screen.

Step 5: Right-click the file and choose to download.

