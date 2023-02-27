PM Narendra Modi launched the eSanjeevani OPD app in the 98th episode of his radio talk show ‘Mann ki Baat’ to boost healthcare and help people connect to doctors easily in rural areas.

eSanjeevani app is powered by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). It is a telemedicine app that provides for both doctor-to-doctor and doctor-to-patient telecommunication.

PM Modi says, “At the time of the Covid-19, the e-Sanjeevani app proved to be a great boon for the people,”.

eSanjeevani services

eSanjeevani app provides a number of services to ease doctor-patient communication. The app provides for patient registration, token generation, queue management, audio-video consultation with a doctor, e-prescription, and SMS and email notifications, serviced by State’s doctors, free of service, fully configurable (no. of daily slots, no. of doctors/clinics, waiting room slots, consultation time limit etc).

How to register/ generate token with eSanjeevani?

Visit the eSanjeevani official site or the mobile app on iOS and Android.

Click on Patient Registration at the top of the page.

Next, enter your mobile number , and tap Send OTP .

Confirm the OTP sent on mobile number.

Next, fill up all of the details on the registration page.

Then, request for token generation.

Upload health records (if any).

Once done the above steps, you will receive Patient ID and Token through SMS.

Click on the “Patient Login” tab to login again to the portal with the token ID.

Enter the Mobile number or Patient ID along with Token No.

Tap Login to start enjoying the perks under the platform.

To get the appointment, you have to enter the name of the clinic

If there are more appointments before you, then you will be given a serial number; otherwise, you will be the only one in the clinic.