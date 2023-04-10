To take a break from social media apps like Facebook and Instagram, individuals can delete or deactivate their accounts. Note that when an account is deactivated, individuals cannot regain access to their content beyond a certain period. Whereas, when an account is deleted, individuals can log in to their account at any time in future and gain access to their content.

Steps to follow

Step 1: Open the Facebook app on your web browser or mobile phone and log in to your account.

Step 2: Click on your profile icon on the web or the menu button on your phone.

Step 3: Head to the settings and privacy option and click to see more Facebook information on the web.

Step 4: Click on the deactivation and deletion options.

Step 5: Now, choose among the options to delete your account permanently or deactivate your account temporarily and follow the instructions.

Similarly, on mobile, users will have to access the control menu to delete or deactivate an account.