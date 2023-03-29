Gmail users can change the name linked to their e-mail address in a few simple steps. Users cannot, however, change their email ID (example: johndoe@gmail.com), or their user name.
Making this change will update the name displayed to receivers of the user’s e-mail.
How to change name linked to Gmail account?
- Step 1: Open Gmail on a computer or laptop
- Step 2: On the upper right corner, click on ‘Settings’
- Step 3: Tap ‘See all settings’
- Step 4: Click ‘Accounts and Import’
- Step 5: Under the ‘Send Mail as’ option, select ‘Edit info’
- Step 6: In the new window, enter the preferred display name
- Step 7: Tap ‘Save changes’ at the bottom
Note that display name cannot be changed through the Gmail mobile app.