Gmail users can change the name linked to their e-mail address in a few simple steps. Users cannot, however, change their email ID (example: johndoe@gmail.com), or their user name.

Making this change will update the name displayed to receivers of the user’s e-mail.

How to change name linked to Gmail account?

Step 1: Open Gmail on a computer or laptop

Open Gmail on a computer or laptop Step 2: On the upper right corner, click on ‘Settings’

On the upper right corner, click on ‘Settings’ Step 3: Tap ‘See all settings’

Step 4: Click ‘Accounts and Import’

Click ‘Accounts and Import’ Step 5: Under the ‘Send Mail as’ option, select ‘Edit info’

Step 6: In the new window, enter the preferred display name

In the new window, enter the preferred display name Step 7: Tap ‘Save changes’ at the bottom

Note that display name cannot be changed through the Gmail mobile app.

