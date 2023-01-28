Google Docs allows users to share meeting notes directly to Google Calender events.
Follow the below given steps to add meeting notes to an existing event
Step 1: Open a new or existing Google Doc on desktop, to be added to an existing event
Step 2: In the body of the document, type “@”
Step 3: Under the pop-up menu that appears, select ‘Meeting Notes’ under Building Blocks
Step 4: Search for an event. Type ‘Next’ to find the next meeting on Google Calender
Step 5: Select the event. According to Google Docs Editors Help, “Meeting notes are pre-populated with event details but aren’t attached to the event.”
If you are the meeting organiser
Step 6: A pop-up prompt will appear to share and attach the doc to the event. Click ‘Share & attach’
If you are not the meeting organiser
Step 6: A pop-up prompt to share the document. will appear To give access, click ‘Share.’ The document doesn’t attach to the event
To add meeting notes to a new event:
Step 1: Open Google Calender
Step 2: Create an event
Step 3: Click ‘Add description or attachments’
Step 4: Select ‘Create meeting notes’
Step 5: Click ‘Save’