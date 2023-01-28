Google Docs allows users to share meeting notes directly to Google Calender events.

Follow the below given steps to add meeting notes to an existing event

Step 1: Open a new or existing Google Doc on desktop, to be added to an existing event

Step 2: In the body of the document, type “@”

Step 3: Under the pop-up menu that appears, select ‘Meeting Notes’ under Building Blocks

Step 4: Search for an event. Type ‘Next’ to find the next meeting on Google Calender

Step 5: Select the event. According to Google Docs Editors Help, “Meeting notes are pre-populated with event details but aren’t attached to the event.”

If you are the meeting organiser

Step 6: A pop-up prompt will appear to share and attach the doc to the event. Click ‘Share & attach’

If you are not the meeting organiser

Step 6: A pop-up prompt to share the document. will appear To give access, click ‘Share.’ The document doesn’t attach to the event

To add meeting notes to a new event:

Step 1: Open Google Calender

Step 2: Create an event

Step 3: Click ‘Add description or attachments’

Step 4: Select ‘Create meeting notes’

Step 5: Click ‘Save’

