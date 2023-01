Google Maps allows users to blur images of any location in Street View citing privacy concerns. Here’s how

Step 1: Open Google Maps on your PC.

Step 2: Enter your residential address and click to search.

Step 3: Locate the photo you want to blur.

Step 4: Click to report a problem located at the bottom right corner of the window.

Google Maps: Report a problem

Step 5: Choose a reason to report the photo.

Step 6: Enter the email address and the captcha code.

Step 7: Click to submit.