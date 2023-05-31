Google announced opening access to Search Labs for users to experiment with generative AI technology, including the Search Generative Experience, before a wider launch.

Users who try out the Google Search Labs testing page will see new blocks with details about the topic along with related links and can ask follow-up questions. Users can access the waitlist through Chrome on all devices or the Google app on Android and iOS.

Through Google Chrome

Step 1: Open Google Chrome.

Step 2: Head to the Google Labs page.

Step 3: Scroll down to Google Search section and click to join the waitlist.

Google Search Labs waitlist

Step 4: Sign in to your Google account.

Step 5: Follow the on-screen instructions.

You will receive a confirmation after completing the process.

Through Google app

Step 1: Update your Google app.

Step 2: Open the application and click on the Labs icon in the top left corner.

Step 3: Proceed to the next screen and join the waitlist.

