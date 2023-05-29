Google Street View, a functionality that provides a 360-degree view of small towns and villages is now available in multiple locations in India.

The feature, rolled out last year in India, was initially limited to the selected cities of the country. It returned to Google Maps last year after its ban due to security reasons.

The Street View feature is present in both mobile and web versions of Google Maps but the web version has got additional features showcasing month and year on which a particular photo was taken and an ‘explore’ feature that shows static and 360 degree view.

Also read: How to book Chennai Metro Rail tickets on WhatsApp

How to access

Step 1: Head to Google Maps.

Step 2: Click on the Street View icon and the places accessible using the feature will appear in blue colour.

Step 3: Zoom in and click on the street.

Step 4: On smartphones, locate the layers icon and choose the Street View.