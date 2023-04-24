Google Pay prompts you with various alerts, such as when you receive payments from third parties, about rewards and coupons, and also pushes some tips in notifications and emails. The latter could probably spam your device with enormous updates.

Here’s how to disable Google Pay tips notifications and emails

Step 1: Open the Google Pay app.

Open the Google Pay app. Step 2: Click on the profile icon on the top-right-corner and head to Google Pay Settings.

Click on the profile icon on the top-right-corner and head to Google Pay Settings. Step 3: Scroll down to select “notifications and emails” section.

Step 4: Disable the toggle beside Google tips (under the notifications and emails section, separately.

