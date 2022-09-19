Here’s how to set up Google Duo on Android TV

Google recently integrated its Duo and Meet apps into a single offering. Meet (original) now appears with a new green logo for Android users. Users can access the new Duo-Meet app on Android TV to schedule and accept individual and group calls. According to reports, the TV must have Android 8.0 Oreo or a higher version.

Once downloaded, users can access Duo through the app drawer on their TV and add it to the list of favourites to access it via the home screen.

Prerequisites

Stable internet connection

Android TV with Android 8.0 Oreo or a higher version

USB camera and microphone connected to your Android TV (if a camera or microphone is not inbuilt)

Steps to setup Google Duo on Android TV

Step 1: Download Google Duo on Android TV via Google Play Store.

Step 2: Log in to your account.

Step 3: Select ‘Give Access’ and follow on-screen instructions to complete the setup.

While using Android TV Box, users will have to connect the camera’s USB port to it. The app does not work on a non-Android TV with Chromecast support. Users would be able to record audio using a USB microphone when attached to the Android TV but cannot adjust the audio on Duo calls using the remote.