Here's how you can spot fake Google Play Store apps

Quick Heal Security Lab has detected 27 malicious apps of dropper category on official ‘Google Play Store’.

These apps have been removed from Play Store after Quick Heal Security Lab reported it to Google last week. These apps continuously show installation prompt for fake ‘Google Play Store’. If any user falls prey to this trap and installs the fake ‘Google Play Store’ app, then his device gets infected by an Adware. On launching, it displays some stored wallpaper and after that, it hides its icon. So user will not be able to identify easily which app is showing the advertisements.

Follow these steps to check whether a fake Google Play Store is installed on your phone.

Go to Setting-> Apps & notifications (OR) Settings -> App Manager. This would change as per your Phone Manufacturer.

Identify fake Google Play Store as shown below.

Genuine Google Play Store app can never be uninstalled and shows option to disable instead.If such a Google Play Store app is found on your phone, you should Uninstall it immediately.

How to stay safe from fake mobile apps

Check an app’s description before you download it.

Check the app developer’s name and their website. If the name sounds strange or odd, you have all the reasons to suspect it.

Go through the reviews and ratings of the app. But, note that these can also be faked.

Avoid downloading apps from third-party app stores.

Use a reliable mobile antivirus that can prevent fake and malicious apps from getting installed on your phone.

The fake ‘Google Play Store’ remains in device even after its parent app is uninstalled and it keeps on displaying full screen adds at random time intervals. These Apps were published by same developer with name ‘AFAD Drift Racer’. All these apps belong to free Car Racing Games category.