Amazon Pay, a payment service, allows users to make payments for online transactions. It also includes money received via gift cards. Customers can add balance to the wallet and use them for future payments, like Paytm wallet.
Step 1: Open the Amazon app.
Step 2: Click on the Amazon Pay section.
Step 3: Your Amazon Pay balance will appear on the screen. Click on the tab.
Step 4: Click to add money to balance.
Step 5: Select a payment method and proceed to pay.
