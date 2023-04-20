Apple has announced that users can create custom stickers for WhatsApp from Apple photos. In addition to this, users can choose stickers from Apple photos and send them to their contacts over iMessage.

Also read:Everything that Apple plans to launch at WWDC in June

Create custom stickers for iMessage

Open Apple photos, and select a picture to create your sticker.

Tap and hold on the content you wish to turn into sticker.

Copy the content and Paste it within the iMessage content.

the content and it within the iMessage content. Tap on the upward button in the right corner.

Also Read: Tim Cook launches Apple’s store in New Delhi