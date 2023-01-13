Parents or guardians of a child can apply for a PAN card on behalf of the minor. The Income Tax Department has not set a minimum age requirement for acquiring a PAN card.

A minor’s PAN does not contain their signature and photo and cannot be used as an identification. According to reports, the minor has to submit an application for a PAN card update after turning 18.

Step 1: Go to NSDL’s Online PAN application portal.

Enter the required details required for filing Form 49A, and upload the minor's birth certificate and parent's signatures.

Enter the required details required for filing Form 49A, and upload the minor’s birth certificate and parent’s signatures. Step 3: Click to submit after making a payment of ₹107.

Step 4: An acknowledgement number will be given to check the status of the application.

After successful verification, the PAN card will be delivered within 15 days.

The documents required while filing an application may include address proof, and a guardian’s proof of identity.

