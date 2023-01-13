Parents or guardians of a child can apply for a PAN card on behalf of the minor. The Income Tax Department has not set a minimum age requirement for acquiring a PAN card. 

A minor’s PAN does not contain their signature and photo and cannot be used as an identification. According to reports, the minor has to submit an application for a PAN card update after turning 18.

  • Step 1: Go to NSDL’s Online PAN application portal.
  • Step 2: Enter the required details required for filing Form 49A, and upload the minor’s birth certificate and parent’s signatures.
  • Step 3: Click to submit after making a payment of ₹107.

  • Step 4: An acknowledgement number will be given to check the status of the application.
  • Step 5: After successful verification, the PAN card will be delivered within 15 days.

The documents required while filing an application may include address proof, and a guardian’s proof of identity. 

