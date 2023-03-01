The US Citizenship and Immigration Services said in a press release that the H-1B visa application for FY24 will be open between March 1 and March 17. The results will be announced on March 31.
In order to apply for H-1B visa, an employer should register themselves with US Citizenship and Immigration Services(UCIS).
How to apply for H-1B visa
- Register yourself in the US Citizenship and Immigration Services(UCIS) site.
- Click on the burger icon on the right corner of the page, and tap on Sign Up.
- Enter the email address as required. You will receive a verification mail on the same email id.
- Agree to the Terms and Conditions.
- On the next page, create a strong password.
- Choose your preferred Two-Step Verification Method.
- You will get a backup/ reference code every time you want to sign into USCIS.
- Next, you will be asked to Provide Password Reset Answers.
- Select H-1B registrant from the list under Account Type.
- Once you choose H-1B Registrations, you can start applying once they open for applications.