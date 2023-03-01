The US Citizenship and Immigration Services said in a press release that the H-1B visa application for FY24 will be open between March 1 and March 17. The results will be announced on March 31.

In order to apply for H-1B visa, an employer should register themselves with US Citizenship and Immigration Services(UCIS).

How to apply for H-1B visa

Register yourself in the US Citizenship and Immigration Services(UCIS) site.

Click on the burger icon on the right corner of the page, and tap on Sign Up.

Enter the email address as required. You will receive a verification mail on the same email id.

Agree to the Terms and Conditions.

On the next page, create a strong password.

Choose your preferred Two-Step Verification Method.

You will get a backup/ reference code every time you want to sign into USCIS.

code every time you want to sign into USCIS. Next, you will be asked to Provide Password Reset Answers.

Select H-1B registrant from the list under Account Type.

Once you choose H-1B Registrations, you can start applying once they open for applications.

