Voter ID card is a form of identification provided by the Election Commission of India to citizens aged 18 years and above. Now, one can apply for voter ID online in a few steps.

Apply for Voter ID
  • Once you login, click on Register as a New Elector/Voter.
  • Click on Form 6(Application Form for New Voters).
  • Fill up the online form, and tap on Preview and Submit when done.

