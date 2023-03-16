Voter ID card is a form of identification provided by the Election Commission of India to citizens aged 18 years and above. Now, one can apply for voter ID online in a few steps.

Apply for Voter ID

Visit the National Voters’ Services Portal.

Login or register with your credentials to proceed.

Once you login, click on Register as a New Elector/Voter.

Click on Form 6(Application Form for New Voters).

Fill up the online form, and tap on Preview and Submit when done.

