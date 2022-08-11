hamburger

How-To

How to avail loans on Paytm

Aneeka Chatterjee | Updated on: Aug 11, 2022
FILE PHOTO: The interface of Indian payments app Paytm is seen in this illustration

FILE PHOTO: The interface of Indian payments app Paytm is seen in this illustration | Photo Credit: FLORENCE LO

Paytm has partnered with Piramal Finance to offer loans to merchants

Paytm recently announced a tie-up with Piramal Capital & Housing Finance, a subsidiary of Piramal Enterprises Limited, to offer loans to merchants across the country. The partnership lets merchants avail of loans of up to ₹10 lakh over a tenure of 6-24 months.

Here is a stepwise guide to avail loan on the Paytm app

  • On the Paytm app, click on the "Business Loan" icon on the Business App home screen and enter the desired loan amount.
  • Check the details of the loan amount, amount to be disbursed, total payable, daily installment, and tenure.
  • Click on the check box and tap on 'Get Started' to process.
  • Merchants can opt for KYC details from the ‘CKYC’ option to complete the process.
  • When redirected to the next screen, confirm personal details such as PAN, date of birth and email address.
  • For the next step, your credit score and KYC will be reviewed for eligibility.
  • As soon as the application is verified successfully, the loan amount will be disbursed instantly.
Published on August 11, 2022
paytm
personal loans
online banking
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you