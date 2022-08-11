How to avail loans on Paytm

Paytm recently announced a tie-up with Piramal Capital & Housing Finance, a subsidiary of Piramal Enterprises Limited, to offer loans to merchants across the country. The partnership lets merchants avail of loans of up to ₹10 lakh over a tenure of 6-24 months.

Here is a stepwise guide to avail loan on the Paytm app

On the Paytm app, click on the "Business Loan" icon on the Business App home screen and enter the desired loan amount.

Check the details of the loan amount, amount to be disbursed, total payable, daily installment, and tenure.

Click on the check box and tap on 'Get Started' to process.

Merchants can opt for KYC details from the ‘CKYC’ option to complete the process.

When redirected to the next screen, confirm personal details such as PAN, date of birth and email address.

For the next step, your credit score and KYC will be reviewed for eligibility.

As soon as the application is verified successfully, the loan amount will be disbursed instantly.