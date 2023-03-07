Not just books, appliances, home furniture, Flipkart also provides for flight ticket booking. Here’s how one can book flight tickets in few easy steps.

  • Go to the Flipkart app.
  • Click on ‘Category’ icon on the below panel.
  • Click on ‘Flights and Hotels’ subcategory under category.
  • Fill up the details like from/to destinations, dates, travellers, class, and proceed to ‘Search Flights’.
  • Select the preferred flight from the list.
  • Next, you can Review Itinerary.
  • Continue to enter ‘Traveller Details’.
  • Go on to pay for the flight booking to complete the process.
