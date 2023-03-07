Not just books, appliances, home furniture, Flipkart also provides for flight ticket booking. Here’s how one can book flight tickets in few easy steps.

Go to the Flipkart app.

Click on ‘Category’ icon on the below panel.

Click on ‘Flights and Hotels’ subcategory under category.

Fill up the details like from/to destinations, dates, travellers, class, and proceed to ‘Search Flights’.

Select the preferred flight from the list.

Next, you can Review Itinerary.

Continue to enter ‘Traveller Details’.

Go on to pay for the flight booking to complete the process.