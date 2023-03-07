Not just books, appliances, home furniture, Flipkart also provides for flight ticket booking. Here’s how one can book flight tickets in few easy steps.
- Go to the Flipkart app.
- Click on ‘Category’ icon on the below panel.
- Click on ‘Flights and Hotels’ subcategory under category.
- Fill up the details like from/to destinations, dates, travellers, class, and proceed to ‘Search Flights’.
- Select the preferred flight from the list.
- Next, you can Review Itinerary.
- Continue to enter ‘Traveller Details’.
- Go on to pay for the flight booking to complete the process.
