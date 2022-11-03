UPI has become the most preferred payment mode. According to reports, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) processed 730 crore transactions worth 12.1 lakh crore in October.

Although digital transactions are convenient, it could be challenging for individuals to track their transaction history and bank balance.

Related Stories UPI: Here’s how to change your UPI PIN without debit card Change your UPI PIN in six simple steps on Paytm READ NOW

Here is how to check your bank balance

Step 1: Open the Paytm app

Step 2: Click on your profile and select ‘UPI & Payment Settings.’

Step 3: Click on the ‘UPI & Linked Bank Accounts’ menu.

Also read: How to set up UPI Lite on BHIM app

Step 4: Payment Settings window will open.

Now, select the bank account and tap to ‘check balance’.

Step 5: After submitting the PIN, Paytm will now display your bank account balance in the same window.

To check the bank account balance on Google Pay, follow these steps on the app. You will have to choose the bank account on your profile and select the ‘check bank balance’ option.

Related Stories UPI apps: How to change primary account on Google Pay, PhonePe Recipients will receive money to the account set as primary READ NOW