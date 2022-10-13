Apart from Google, Pinterest is one of the popular apps used for sourcing images, GIFs or videos, and to find information on particular subjects. You can create your own Idea Pins or save pins from other user’s profile on food, wallpapers, movies, and others. .

Create an engaging and fun profile through Pins

Here are a few simple steps to engage followers to your profile by creating fun and interesting pins all by yourself. One can either upload images from their own system or find them online

Login to the Pinterest account, and click on the plus icon at the bottom your screen

Create a pin | Photo Credit: -

Click on ‘Idea Pin’ and select the image or videos you would like to create the pin with.

Select what you want to create | Photo Credit: -

Add a small description to it and other required details, then tap Publish.

Hit publish when you are done | Photo Credit: -

To create an individual pin, you are required to write a title, description and give a destination link. Then, hit Next on the top-right to make it visible on your profile.

Create an individual pin

To make Pins that you’ve created accessible, you can add alternative text to the Pin to explain what people can see.

Follow these steps to make interesting pins and make your profile stand out.