WhatsApp offers a variety of stickers on installation like Kargol G, Biscuit, Banana, and Fearless, but what if we tell you that you can customise and convert any image to stickers in a few simple steps.

Sticker.ly app is here to create interesting stickers and make chats more fun. Here’s how you can go about the app.

Create your own sticker with Sticker.ly

Go to Google Play Store for Android or App Store for Apple, and install the app.

Continue to the app with any of the three options listed.

Tap on Get Started to start using the app.

Allow Access to all Photos or Select Photos to continue in the app.

Select an image from the gallery to start editing.

Choose how you want to use a particular image with long-press.

Once you select your preferred sticker look, tap Apply.

Below the image, you will get editing tools like gallery, text, emoji and background.

Once the editing is done, tap on Save.

You can add your sticker to an existing pack ‘ My Stickers’ or create a New Pack.

Once you have added the sticker to the pack, tap on Add to WhatsApp to use it in the chats.

In Sticker.ly, you can also share the stickers you have created among your friends through a link.