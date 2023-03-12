The Indian Government has made it easy to avail healthcare benefits on one platform with the launch of Ayushman Bharat. In order to enjoy such benefits, one must register themselves with the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Register of Ayushman Bharat

Launch the official site of Ayushman Bharat Yojna.

On the top panel of the homepage, click on Am I Eligible to check the eligibility criteria.

Login with mobile number along with the captcha to proceed further.

On the next page, one needs to select the State and Search Option.

Fill in the other required information.

Click on Search to continue.

to continue. Next step, your details will be shown in the screen, and then you can Download your card.