Do you want to access your PAN card at any time or anywhere?

The IT Department allows PAN card holders to download an electronic copy and store it on their mobile phones.

Here’s how you can download a PDF copy of your PAN card in five easy steps.

In a nutshell

Step 1: Go to the NSDL e-PAN card download page.

A representative image of PAN card

Step 2: Click to choose either using the PAN or acknowledgement number.

Using PAN number details

Using acknowledgement number

Step 3: Enter the details as required, along with the captcha.

Step 4: Click to submit.

Step 5: Your PAN card will appear on the screen. Click to download it in PDF format.

