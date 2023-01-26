Social network apps like Facebook and LinkedIn allow users to repost or reshare content on their profiles. There are third-party apps that allow you to download an Instagram video to be shared on your profile or in a WhatsApp chat.

Here’s how you can download an Instagram video

Step 1: Open the Instagram application.

Step 2: Select the video or Reels you want to download.

Step 3: Click on the three-dot menu of the post or video or Reels.

Step 3: Now, click to copy the link.

Step 4: Open iGram on Chrome.

Step 5: Insert or paste the Instagram link and click to download.

Step 6: Now, choose from the download format options and confirm the download.

The video will now be downloaded to your device.

