A ration card, provided by the State Government, is one of the important proof of residential identity and individual identity. Ration cards offer identification, as well as entitle the holder to a ration of food, fuel, or other goods issued by the Government of India. They are primarily used when purchasing subsidised foodstuffs (wheat, rice, and sugar) and kerosene.

Ration card are of two types:

Blue/Yellow/Green/Red Ration cards: People who come under the Below Poverty Line are entitled to this type of card. These ration cards are for obtaining various subsidies on food, fuel, and other goods.

White Ration cards: People who come under the category of the Above Poverty Line are entitled to such cards. White ration cards provide for identification purposes.

Download ration card now

Visit the website of the PDS of the state (ex. TNPDS for Tamil Nadu) - nfsa.gov.in from which your ration card was provided. Ration card distributors are all different depending on the states.

TNDPS portal.

There will be a highlighted section that lists down all services related to ration cards. It can be under “Citizen’s Corner” of the homepage or a similar panel.

Once you find the Citizen’s Corner, select the “Print Ration Card” or “e-ration card Download” or a similar option on the panel.

As a next step, fill up the required details, such as ration card number, Aadhar number, and personal details of the head of the family, like name, year of birth, and finally, the mobile number linked to the ration card.

Once submitted, the PDS will then verify the given details.

On the next page, the ration card will be available for download in the PDF form.