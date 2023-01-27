Downloading a video from a platform is a tricky task, including Twitter. To download a video, GIF, or a photo from Twitter there is no easy way out.
Given the difficulty and privacy concerns, a video from Twitter can only be embedded. But there’s a catch. One can use the Tweet Save app on iOS to download a video from Elon’s Twitter.
Steps to go about the Tweet Save app to download a video from the platform at one go:
- Open the Tweet Save app on the iOS device, and tap on ‘Open Twitter’.
- Select the video or the GIF you wish to download.
- Go on to share or copy the tweet link to Tweet Save.
- Once the link is copied to Tweet Save clipboard, the page will automatically start to load the particular wait. Wait till the loading is complete.
- Once the screen is loaded, you can tap on ‘Download Video’ to save it to your device.
COMMENT NOW