CRED, a money and finance app founded by Kunal Shah in 2018, helps users to track their credit card transactions and earn cashbacks as and when the user pays their outstanding bill. During the financial year 2022, CRED reflected a revenue of ₹393 crore.

CRED app is available in both Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Ways to earn cashback

There are two major ways in which users can earn cashback through CRED. One way is by paying out the outstanding credit card bills, and the other way would be by paying to merchants and stores.

Credit Bill

Open the CRED app, and jump to the rewards section.

Scroll down to cashback jackpots section.

Here, one can earn cashback as and when they pay out the outstanding credit card bill due.

Cashback Rewards

Below the cashback jackpot section, there is a cashback rewards section.

Here, one will find that few merchants provide for cashbacks as and when you initiate a transaction with them in . Example: Starbucks, Reliance Smart Bazar