Gas connection is an integral part of all our lives and let’s agree, we can not do without it. One is required to have an LPG ID for online registration and management of their gas connection. Here’s how you can get your 17-digit LPG ID for Hindustan Petroleum Gas.

Get LPG Id for Hindustan Petroleum

Visit the HP official site.

Go to Our Business tab and scroll down to HP Gas (LPG) .

tab and scroll down to . On the next page, scroll down and click on MY HP Gas.

Click on Find Your 17 Digit LPG ID, as shown in the image below.

Fill in the details like Distributor Name, Consumer ID, and others.

Once done filling, enter the captcha and Proceed.